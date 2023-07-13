MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There’s less than a week left before an annexation vote takes place that could grow the City of Mobile by about 25,000 people.

Those opposed to annexation are trying a last-minute strategy by putting up billboards that are getting a lot of attention.

One of the billboards shows the city’s civil war cannon at the Loop painted for Pride month, as it was last summer.

The billboard is paid for by a group called Faith Family Freedom Coalition Metro Mobile. It reads “Our values are under attack. Vote no to annexation.”

The implication is that Mobile is a “woke” city that voters should reject. Local political strategist, Jon Gray, said he doesn’t see the campaign swaying too many votes.

“If there’s people out there who are concerned about that, they were already a no voter. They were never a yes voter,” said Gray. “Nobody’s walking in the election center Tuesday morning scratching their head and saying ‘Do I want to fund and advance liberal culture in Mobile by joining the city and paying my tax dollars?’ At this point, in my opinion, it’s inconsequential.”

When the cannon was painted for Pride Month 2022, it was vandalized and had to be repainted. Since then, the City has banned any painting of the Cannon.

City leaders met Thursday night with people who live in one of the four annexation areas.

Chief of Staff, James Barber, said residents were more concerned about trash pick-up, taxes, and police protection than the rainbow-painted cannon.

“It’s very unfortunate to see extremists with their personal views trying to influence what should be a people’s election,” said Barber. “But whether they believe in freedom of expression or freedom of religion, it’s really nothing for us to get involved in because it’s the government’s job to be neutral in that.”

LaTonya Matthews is a resident of Orchard Estates and is pro-annexation.

“I hope that people will be persuaded in their own mind and research for themselves and not just listen to hearsay so hopefully they will do their own research, not listen to nay-sayers and find out for themselves,” said Matthews.

Thursday’s meeting was held at the Creekwood Church of Christ on Schillinger Road. There will be another community meeting there Friday starting at 6 p.m.