MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two 19-year-olds were arrested after police said they broke into multiple cars at an apartment complex and stole a credit card.

Officers were called to Yester Oak Apartments, 146 Yester Oaks Dr, Mobile, around 6 a.m. Tuesday for a report of two males trying to open car doors.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

When they arrived, officers saw two males who matched the description of the reported men, according to a Mobile Police Department news release.

The investigation allegedly revealed the two males “unlawfully entered multiple vehicles” and stole a credit card.

Derrick McMillan and Jaimeson Grayson, both 19, were arrested and taken to Mobile Metro Jail, according to police.