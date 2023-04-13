MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of kidnapping a teenager from outside a Mobile club and then dropping her off on The University of South Alabama campus is now facing a rape charge.

Morris Linson Jr., 35, was arrested Monday, April 10, 2023, on a first-degree rape charge after a grand jury returned a secret indictment. Jail records show he was released on a $60,000 bond.

Linson was initially charged with kidnapping and breaking and entering in connection with an alleged incident in the parking lot of Troubadours on Tanner Road in West Mobile in September 2021.

At Linson’s preliminary hearing in November 2021, a Mobile Police detective testified surveillance video from Troubadours showed an SUV stopping next to a car and then driving away. The detective said friends of an 18-year-old girl had placed her in the backseat of the car because she was intoxicated. The friends told police they left briefly because a fight broke out nearby. When the friends returned, they said the teen in the backseat was gone.

The MPD detective testified another surveillance camera captured the same SUV later pulling up next to a parked truck at The University of South Alabama. A person gets out of the SUV, removes a passenger and places that person in the bed of the parked truck, according to the detective’s description of the video.

The detective said he believed the driver of the SUV was Linson. The alleged victim was not a student of the university, the detective said.

The grand jury indictment for the rape charge says the alleged victim was “incapable of consent by reason of being incapacitated.”

Linson was arrested at his home in Pensacola on September 17, 2019, and admitted he had been to Troubadours in Mobile the night before, the detective testified. His attorney said the teen asked Linson for a ride.

After the alleged kidnapping, Troubadours changed club policy to allow only people 21 and older to enter.