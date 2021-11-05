Ransomware comprises patient information at Victory Health Partners in Mobile

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Victory Health Partners announced Nov. 2 that the medical clinic experienced a security breach in patients’ personal information.

The incident occurred on Sept. 23 after a third-party accessed patient files by infecting the clinic’s computer system with ransomware, according to a news release from Victory Health Partners.

Personal information that could be potentially released to the public includes:

  • Names
  • Addresses
  • Social security numbers
  • Dates of birth
  • Other protected information

Once the ransomware was detected, Victory shut down their computer system and filed a report with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Victory is also looking into the problem and improving their security systems to prevent another attack from occurring, according to the release.

All patients have been notified of the information breach.

As of right now, no medical information has been released or compromises. 

