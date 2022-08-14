MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A possible sinkhole in Mobile County has caused parts of highway U.S. 45 to close, according to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The sinkhole is near mile marker 18, which is south of Chunchula Georgetown Road.

Officials with ALEA said the Alabama Department of Transportation is on the scene investigating as they begin to repair the sinkhole. Officials with ALDOT said the sinkhole is due to a culvert failure with the amount of rain the area has seen. They said the sinkhole will be patched and temporary asphalt will be added in order to open the road.

Southbound traffic is currently being diverted onto one of the northbound lanes. ALDOT officials said a permanent repair will happen Monday, Aug. 15.