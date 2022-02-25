MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile District Attorney’s Office and Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputies on Friday raided the home of former Prichard Water Board manager Nia Bradley.

Bag after bag and box after box of Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Nike, and other products were taken out of the home.

The dozens and dozens of high-end boxes and bags were loaded into vehicles presumably as evidence in the case against her which so far includes aggravated theft charges.

Bradley was arrested earlier this week after officers raided the water board offices. So far she is the only one charged in the probe of questionable spending involving some $4 million of credit card expenses.

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Captain Paul Burch said Bradley’s husband was arrested on the scene during the raid. It is so far unclear what he is being charged with.

Burch told WKRG News 5 the merchandise being taken from the home is likely worth way more than the house itself.