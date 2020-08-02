Raging car fire in Citronelle caught on camera

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — An intense car fire was caught on camera in Citronelle. This is a video from Citronelle Fire Rescue captured on a firefighter’s helmet camera and posted on Facebook. The video shows a sedan fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters responded to a call early Saturday morning close to midnight. It happened outside of an apartment complex in Citronelle. The post says units on the scene were able to put it out quickly without injuries. A cause wasn’t listed in the post.