Raging car fire in Citronelle caught on camera

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — An intense car fire was caught on camera in Citronelle. This is a video from Citronelle Fire Rescue captured on a firefighter’s helmet camera and posted on Facebook. The video shows a sedan fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters responded to a call early Saturday morning close to midnight. It happened outside of an apartment complex in Citronelle. The post says units on the scene were able to put it out quickly without injuries. A cause wasn’t listed in the post.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories