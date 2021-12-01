Rabies clinics to be held this December

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is hosting several rabies vaccination events during the month of December.

MCHD urges residents to protect themselves and their family members by getting their dogs, cats and ferrets vaccinated at the event.

Rabies is a virus that attacks the central nervous system, and left untreated could be fatal. Rabies is not only dangerous to animals, but humans can also catch the virus.

The following drive-through clinics will be held in Mobile:

Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to noon at the City of Mobile Animal Shelter at 855 Owens St.

Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Mobile County Animal Shelter at 7665 Howell’s Ferry Road

Dec.11 from 10 a.m. to noon at Pet Supplies Plus at 803 Hillcrest Road

One drive-through event will be held in Theodore on Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon at Glamour Paws Grooming at 10005 Dauphin Island Parkway in Theodore

Rabies shots are $12 per animal.