MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile community is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old boy who was killed in a shooting that happened at the R.V. Taylor Plaza Monday night. One man is charged with the child’s death and Mobile Police are actively investigating this case. WKRG News 5 is keeping track of the developments as they happen. Check back as we bring you the latest on the shooting that took the life of Lequinten Morrissette.

Cameron Walker charged in Lequinten Morrissette’s death, new details revealed — May 31

Cameron Walker was arrested and charged with the felony murder of Lequinten Morrissette, 11. Walker was also charged with three counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

Investigators confirmed that Morrissette was shot at least once in his neck while he was in his home. Investigators believe that the child was caught in the crossfire of the shooting. Currently, it is believed that the shooting was organized and not a random act of violence.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine held a press conference to discuss the shooting and Mayor Sandy Stimpson released a statement about the child’s death. When being booked into the Mobile County jail, Walker claimed that he was not involved in the shooting.

Vehicles and child’s home riddled with bullets — May 31

On Tuesday, May 31, the Mobile Housing Authority confirmed that three vehicles were shot. At least nine bullets were also found in the home off Duval Street. Neighbors said they heard the gunshots, and the gunfire may have spanned across all four lanes of the street.

Shooting at R.V. Taylor Plaza, 11-year-old killed — May 30

Mobile Police were called to a shooting Monday, May 30, at a home off Duval Street in R.V. Taylor Plaza. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. and at least one vehicle was shown with several bullet holes.

Investigators confirmed that an 11-year-old boy was shot at the plaza. Officers initially believed that the child might have survived, but officers confirmed that he was dead at 9:19 p.m.