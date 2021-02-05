R.I.P. Christopher Plummer: Award-winning actor made movie in Mobile

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 26: Christopher Plummer attends the “The Exception” Premiere – 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at the BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 26, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

Christopher Plummer died Friday at the age of 91. He was an Academy Award-winning actor and was best known for playing Captain von Trapp in the film version of “The Sound of Music.”

But Plummer also filmed a movie in Mobile. “Firehead” was released in 1991. As well as Plummer, it starred Martin Landau, Landau’s girlfriend Gretchen Becker, and Chris Lemmon, son of acting great Jack Lemmon. Scenes were filmed at Fort Conde Village, Brookley Field, the Theodore Industrial Canal, the University of South Alabama, and at the Checker’s restaurant at the Loop.

You can watch the movie free here.