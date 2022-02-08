MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A quilting club in Mobile made quilts for victims of child abuse in Mobile. The group, known as the Azalea City Quilters’ Guild, was founded 50 years ago.

They meet once a month to share designs and quilts. This month they donated 25 quilts to the Child Advocacy Center which helps victims of child abuse.

“The children love these quilts and it’s just amazing because they know that somebody cares about them and that’s the special part. And the fact that it’s not about keeping them warm, but it’s like a big hug,” says Elaine Henderson, the Director of Communications for Child Advocacy Center.

Members of the quilt group say making the quilts allows them to pursue their passions while also giving back to the community.

“Making them for these children and seeing the joy on their faces when they receive one of the quilts it’s just an amazing feeling to know that we’ve brought comfort to these abused children,” says Diane Engels, the Chairman of Donation Quilts for the Azaela City Quilters’ Guild.

The donation comes after a 4-year-old was reportedly killed Thursday in Mobile as a result of child abuse. The child’s aunt and 9-year-old sister are being charged for his death.

In addition to the quilts, the Azaela City Quilters made a monetary donation of $600 to the Child Advocacy Center.

