PWWS confirms sanitary sewer overflow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Water Works and Sewer confirm a sanitary sewer overflow happened on Aldock Road Aug. 3. The amount of overflow was estimated to be more than 1,000 gallons.

Officials say this was a result from the outfall line of the CA Morris Wastewater Treatment Plant. No raw sewage was lost. The entire overflow was absorbed into the ground and was non-potable water. The area affected was sanitized.

LATEST STORIES