Pure Barre celebrates grand opening of new location in midtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Pure Barre Mobile, a boutique fitness studio, cut the ribbon on their new location in midtown.

The fitness studio relocated from Legacy Village to the new development on Old Shell Road.

They were the first business in the new development to open.

The owner of Pure Barre Mobile, Laura Hails Taliancich, is excited about the new location in midtown.

“The growth in midtown is undeniable right now. There’s an energy and an excitement to be in midtown right now, so when the opportunity arose, when I found out about this development, there was no hesitation. The folks moving here and the folks that are living here want a solid boutique time tested workout, and we’re here to provide it,” says Laura Hails Taliancich.

The Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce and Mayor Sandy Stimpson attended the ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday afternoon to celebrate the grand opening.

In his nightly memo on Thursday, Mayor Sandy Stimpson said:

“After ten years in Mobile, boutique fitness studio Pure Barre Mobile has relocated to a new development in Midtown Mobile. Today, I helped cut the ribbon for the new location at 1812 Old Shell Road and spent a few minutes with the new owner, Laura Hails Taliancich. Laura perfectly embodies the confidence and dedication it takes to launch a business, and as someone who started as an instructor, I know she’ll take great care in growing Pure Barre’s footprint in Mobile.” Mayor Sandy Stimpson on the new Pure Barre Mobile location

Pure Barre offers group fitness classes that deliver a total-body workout focused on low impact, high-intensity movements that lift and tone muscles and improve strength, agility and flexibility.

If you’re interested in learning more about the studio and how to sign-up for classes, click here.

Above the fitness studio are the Lofts at Midtown, featuring 24 residential units.

Nova Espresso is set to open a location next to Pure Barre.

On the other side, there will be a boutique.

Big Bad Breakfast, a brunch spot, plans to open in the new development as well.