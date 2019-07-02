Puppies dumped outside county animal shelter in airtight bin doing “remarkably well”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile SPCA is now caring for three puppies dumped at the Mobile County Animal Shelter inside an airtight bin yesterday. The pups were dumped outside the shelter Sunday night and were in the bin for nine hours before employees discovered them.

Mobile SPCA Executive Director, Janine Woods, tells News 5 that the SPCA now has the puppies and are working to get them into a foster home. They are very small but doing “remarkably well.” They are eating and seem to be in good health. She says she is “surprised they even survived.” One of them is already in a foster home because he was so small.

Here is a link to a story WKRG published yesterday. You will see a description of the man who County officials say dumped the dogs.