Pumpkin Volcano Halloween Science Experiment!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Happy Halloween! Today we are doing a fun science experiment that kids and adults will love!

Supplies: Small Pumpkin, Baking Soda, Vinegar, dish soap, sparkles and food coloring

Instructions:

Carve out the top of the pumpkin and empty out the gunk and seeds Fill the pumpkin up half way with vinegar (any type of vinegar works) Pour in as many sparkles you would like and 15 drops of food coloring Pour in 2 tablespoons of dish soap Stir with a spoon to combine all of the ingredients Quickly dump in 1 tablespoon of baking soda and stir and sit and watch the pumpkin erupt!

When you mix the vinegar with the baking soda a chemical reaction happens. A chemical reaction is when you combine substances together and they change their molecular shape into a new substance! That new substance is Carbon Dioxide. Carbon Dioxide is all over our earth and is gaseous. Since gas tends to expand it caused pressure to build inside of the pumpkin resulting in the foam to go up and out of the pumpkin!

Hope you enjoyed this experiment! Happy Halloween

LATEST STORIES: