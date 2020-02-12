Publix subs on sale next week

Mobile County

(WKRG) — Plan a trip to Publix next week, because all Publix subs will be on sale.

According to the Facebook page “Are Publix Chicken Tenders Subs on Sale?” all Publix subs will be $5.99 from Feb 20-23.

The deal includes Publix’s Chicken Tender Sub, which is normally $8.99 for a whole sandwich.

