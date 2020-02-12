Publix subs on sale next week

(WKRG) — Plan a trip to Publix next week, because all Publix subs will be on sale.
According to the Facebook page “Are Publix Chicken Tenders Subs on Sale?” all Publix subs will be $5.99 from Feb 20-23.
The deal includes Publix’s Chicken Tender Sub, which is normally $8.99 for a whole sandwich.
LATEST STORIES
- New park coming to Pensacola
- Border agents deploy Taser during struggle with migrant inside Burger King
- Truck driver jailed for stealing $26,000 worth of cigarettes
- A mysterious deep space radio burst is sending signals to Earth every 16 days
- House looks to remove ERA ratification deadline