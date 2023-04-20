SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — A Publix and 11 retail shops will form “Semmes Village” according to a Facebook post from the City of Semmes. Construction is expected to begin next week and conclude in October 2024.

This is the first Publix in the city. The release did not say what the 11 retail stores will be filled with. There will also be three additional areas for restaurants and other retail.

“The rumors are true! Mayor Van Hook, City Staff, and the Semmes City Council are excited to announce, after 2 years of work, that Semmes Village is coming to Semmes,” reads the release.