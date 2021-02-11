Public water advisory issued for two spots along Mobile Bay

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) says the water quality at Mary Ann Nelson Beach and May Day Park has tested poorly.

ADPH advises the public that swimming in this area may lead to an increased risk of illness.

ADPH says this advisory will be lifted once bacteria values fall below the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) threshold of 104 enterococcus organisms per 100 milliliters of water.

No known sewage spills have occurred in this area.

For more information about the advisory status, visit ADEM’s website at www.adem.alabama.gov.

