Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — The Surface Transportation Board is set to hold it’s first public forum Tuesday, Feb. 15 regarding the National Railroad Passenger Corporation’s (Amtrak) application to operate Gulf Coast service.

In 2021, Amtrak announced they were interested in bringing rail services to the gulf coast, with stops in La., Miss. and Ala. The services would connect Mobile to New Orleans, with four stops in Mississippi –Pascagoula, Biloxi, Gulfport and Bay St. Louis.

Amtrak service was suspended along the Gulf Coast after Hurricane Katrina damaged tracks in 2005.

The meeting will be held via zoom, with dozens set to speak. Set to speak are members of the Southern Rail Commission, Mobile Airport Authority’s President Chris Curry, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and City Councilman Joel Daves, Mississippi State Senator Roger Wicker, multiple Alabama State Senators including Shane Stringer and Chris Elliot and many more members of railservice organizations and state and city leaders.

This is only the first phase in meetings that are set. The second phase will be held starting March 9 and possibly March 10 if necessary. The parties will be directed to appear and the evidentiary hearing will be open to public observation. The public will not be allowed to participate only allowed to view, this meeting will be a hybrid format of in-person and online.

You can view the meeting tomorrow here at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.