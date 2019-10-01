Public meeting gives input for multi-year improvements at Langan Park

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile wants to hear from its residents on the future of Langan Park.

On Tuesday, October 1 st, the City is hosting a public input session at the Mobile Museum of Art. According to the City, the input collected will be key in the City’s current comprehensive planning effort led by Christian Preus Landscape Architecture. All input received will also form a series of focus groups and steering committee meetings which will be used developing a multi-year implementation plan the City can use as a tool to phase in park improvements as additional funding becomes available.

If you are not able to make it to the meeting, the City says you can still participate in the process by filling out an online survey.

CLICK HERE to go directly to the survey.

