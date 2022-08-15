BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile City Councilman arrested over the July 4th weekend will not be prosecuted on charges of public intoxication. A Baldwin County Judge signed off on the Baldwin County Assistant District Attorney’s motion to dismiss charges against Mobile City Councilman Ben Reynolds on Monday.

Reynolds was arrested over the July 4th weekend and charged with public intoxication. On Aug. 12, the Baldwin County AD filed a motion to nolle prosse those charges, an official notice to the court that the prosecutor has decided not to pursue a case.

In a statement released two days after his arrest, Reynolds acknowledged the difficult job law enforcement face and that he believed when “the judicial system is able to take a more deliberate, thorough view of the evidence… justice will be served.”