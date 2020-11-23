Providence Hospital visitor policy changed due to increase of COVID-19 cases

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Providence Hospital announced a change in their visitor policy due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The hospital posted on Facebook, “Because of an increase of COVID-19 cases in the Mobile community and in Ascension Providence over the past two weeks, the hospital is reducing its hours of visitation.”

Effective Tuesday, Nov. 24, the hours for visiting patients will be limited from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and no visitors will be allowed to stay overnight. The restriction is part of the hospital’s ongoing measures to protect its staff and its patients against the spread of the coronavirus.

“Ascension Providence will expand visitation hours if and when we see a reversal of the trends we are seeing with rising COVID-19 cases,” said Todd Kennedy, president of Ascension Providence. “We are very concerned that the virus is spreading again in our community. We’re asking all Mobile residents to protect themselves and their loved ones, and to help prevent our hospitals from getting overwhelmed, by doing the simple things that the health experts have recommended. Wear a mask in public, especially in congested, indoor spaces, keep physical distance of at least six feet, and wash hands frequently.”

LATEST STORIES: