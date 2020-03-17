Providence Hospital postpones non-urgent surgeries due to COVID-19 exposure

Mobile, Ala (WKRG)- Non-urgent surgeries at Providence Hospital in Mobile have been postponed due to the possiblity of exposure of COVID-19 to the patient.

We reached out to Providence in regards to this and they released this statement:

“In order to protect against potential COVID-19 exposure, Providence Hospital has postponed non-urgent surgeries. Because every patient encounter is unique, individual care decisions are made on a case-by-case basis between caregivers and patients. If a provider needs to postpone a procedure or appointment, patients will be appropriately notified.“

Providence Hopsital was not able to provide an interview and has yet to answer some of our questions in regards to what qualifies as a non-urgent surgery or when these surgeries will be postponed.

USA and Springhill Medical told us they both have yet to cancel any procedures due to COVID-19 and have no plans to as of yet.

We will update this story as we get more information from Providence.

