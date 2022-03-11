MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 29th annual of Festival of Flowers is taking place in Mobile from March 11 through March 13.

Providence Hospital is spearheading the event and 2022 is the second year the festival is being held in downtown Mobile in Cathedral Square.

Todd Kennedy, the President of Providence Hospital, discusses this year’s theme and concepts.

“This year’s theme is land, sea and air so these incredible artists from all over the region have developed flower shows all throughout the festival of flowers that are representative of that,” said Kennedy. “So some are spaceships, some are planes, some are balloons and it’s incredible artistry.”

Friday night kicks off the fun with the Loda Art Walk. Any donation of your choice will get you inside.

Here’s a list of Saturday’s events:

A car show from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Buds and Brews event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and costs $35 at the door.

On Sunday, the Welcome All Wags event is Sunday, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“It’s amazing what these artists do and I think everyone should come out and see it and visit with the vendors and support this wonderful foundation and what they do,” said Connie Hudson, the Mobile County Commissioner representing District 2.

In addition to the life-size floral sculptures, there are lots of vendors selling plants and hosting seminars.

The proceeds from the festival will go towards purchasing advanced MRI patient monitors for Providence hospital.

For more on the festival, click here.