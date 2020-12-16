MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A nurse working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic was the first to get Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine at Providence Hospital in Mobile.

Chad Hurley is an oncology nurse who has been working in the COVID-19 care unit since the pandemic began.

He was chosen to get the first vaccine administered at the hospital on Wednesday morning.

“Whether I had been to have been the first or the last, I’m just grateful for the protection it can provide my coworkers, our patients, my beautiful wife and daughters at home. It’s really exciting,” says Hurley.

Providence Hospital received 975 initial doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

They administered about 80 doses on Wednesday.

They say they look forward to administering them to the general public once they are made available to everybody.

“Think about the people, that’s what I’m thinking about is the patients and who I can help and your family and your personal life. With this level of effectiveness, I don’t know how you say no. I don’t know how you don’t just say, ‘Yes please. Thank you. I’ll take two,;” says Hurley.

