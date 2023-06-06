MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Protesters scolded the Mobile City Council for allowing drag shows to be conducted at the upcoming LoDa Artwalk.

“To have the city turn around and promote them is, in a sense, an establishment of a religion because I would maintain that the LGBT agenda is making religious claims,” Sam Sinclair, Pastor at the Clover Leaf Baptist Church said. “Religious claims that run directly contradictory to scripture.”

Sinclair, who protested the drag shows, said the city should not allow the shows to go on because of the potential presence of children in Cathedral Square, which is a public space.

“To me, it’s not just the drag show, but promoting pride,” Sinclair said. “I don’t think the government should be involved in that.”

The City of Mobile does not organize the activities in Cathedral Square. However, they do provide a police presence and a DJ.

“Our staff sets the theme each month, but many individual activities during ArtWalk are organized/sponsored by third-party organizations,” Jason Johnson, Executive Director of Communication for the City of Mobile, said in a statement.

“The drag show, for one thing, is a man portraying a sexually stereotypes woman, which I think furth adds to the objectification of women,” Sinclair said.

City officials said that there are multiple examples of different Artwalk themes used to spotlight different culture such as November’s Native American theme and May’s Hispanic heritage theme.

Mobile’s annual LoDa Pride Artwalk has been one of the city’s most well-attended events, with its thousands of Mobilians who come together in celebration of love and support for LGBTQ+ people and families each year. It is disappointing but not surprising that a few extreme voices would attempt to vilify a community-centered event, especially in a city that knows how to embrace the extravagant joy of a parade. We are proud to be part of the city’s commitment to creating “one Mobile” where the “greatest level of success is achieved when everyone has a seat at the table Corey Harvard, Executive Director of Prism United, and organization that brings resources to LGBTQ+ youth

Protesters showed up to the meeting with signs the read “Protect childhood innocence,” and “Let kids be kids.”

“Kids are already dealing with so much, and then throw in an event that’s sponsored by the city which just further lends credence to this idea that gender is fluid,” Sinclair said.

The Monthly LoDa Artwalk will be held Friday June 9, and will shine a spotlight of the LGBTQ+ community.

“As a Christian, I do not have hatred or ambiance in my heart towards individuals who are in the gay, or lesbian, or transgender communities,” Sinclair said.