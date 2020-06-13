Protesters gather in Toulminville for #MooreJustice

TOULMINVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — A protest is underway in Toulminville Saturday for the killing of Michael Moore by a Mobile police officer.

Moore was shot and killed after a traffic stop in 2016.

This protest is one of many to bring awareness to the disproportionate killings of African Americans at the hands of deadly force issued by police.

