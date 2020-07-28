Protesters call for transparency from MPD

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Protesters are calling for answers from the Mobile Police Department. The activist group “Mobile For Us” held a protest demanding the department respond to questions on policies and procedures. Protesters do laps around Government Plaza chanting slogans following a few minutes of speeches Tuesday morning.

“We just want to know what procedures what policies they follow like disciplinary, use of force just things people need to know to hold police accountable when need be,” said organizer Antonio Moore. Organizers say they’re still waiting for city officials to respond to questions they had on police policies and were told answers would come in three months.

“It doesn’t take 90 days for answers you already have,” said protester Unique Dunston. “We want to know their policies about body cams we want complete accountability when it comes to Mobile, Alabama.” After the speeches and chanting some spoke to the city council to make their case.

“Because we pay taxes and every individual in Mobile should know where they stand in their city,” said protester Michael Manuel. Like words in chalk on the sidewalk, the demonstration was meant as a message that organizers say so far has been unanswered.

