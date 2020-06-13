Protest planned Saturday on anniversary of Michael Moore’s death in Mobile

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Saturday marks four years since Michael Moore was shot and killed by a Mobile Police Officer during a traffic stop. Today a protest/day of action is planned for 5:30 Saturday evening at the intersection where the shooting happened at Wagner Street and Stanton Road.

Police said Moore was driving a stolen car and say he reached for a weapon when he was shot by Officer Harold Hurst. Moore’s death led to protests but no charges. No charges were filed by the FBI nor local authorities. Hurst resigned from the Mobile Police department more than a year after the shooting.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories