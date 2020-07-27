Protest planned for Tuesday in search of answers from MPD and City Council

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A protest organized by Mobile citizens searching for answers is set for Tuesday morning in downtown Mobile.

The group putting together this protest are asking for a call to action after they submitted questions to the city council and Mobile police at the city’s special call for public safety meeting on July 9th, but have yet to get those questions answered.

They plan to begin their protest at 9 a.m. outside of Government Plaza. Antonio Moore is an organizer for this protest. He tells us after waiting for nearly a month for their answers they decided to take matters into their own hands. The main thing they are asking for is a copy of the Mobile Police Department’s policies and procedures. “We deserve the right to know. The secretary at the Mayor’s office talked to the chief of police’s secretary and said that they are working on it, but they only thing we really want is that police handbook and it seems like it’s going to take an act of congress.”

Moore continued saying they really just need transparency with MPD and the city. “All we want is more transparency. We want to know what policies you follow. What things you are going to do when you show up to a call and just how they operate. Without knowing those things we are just, we have nothing. All we have is their word.”

If you want to participate in the protest they say it is welcomed to all. They do ask everyone to socially distance themselves and to wear a mask, but if you don’t have one they will be handing some out beforehand.

LATEST STORIES: