Protest over George Floyd’s death at Memorial park in Mobile

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile residents are lining the sidewalk Thursday at Memorial park off Airport Blvd.

News 5 is on the scene and will bring updates online, on-air, and on social media platforms.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories