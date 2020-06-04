Protest over George Floyd’s death at Memorial park in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There was a shortage of supplies at grocery stores due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hurricane Season has begun and many are concerned with shelves still empty.

Now is the time to prepare for Tropical Depression Cristobal as we are anticipating landfall along the Louisiana and Gulf Coast in the latter parts of this weekend. Most models have the storm intensifying into a tropical storm but no matter the strength, we should all prepare the same way.