Protest for racial injustice at Ryan Park, demands six things from the City of Mobile

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A rally bringing awareness to racial injustice, sparked by the death of George Floyd and many others, was at Ryan Park in Downtown Mobile.

The event was originally scheduled for Sunday but was rescheduled for Saturday due to weather.

Protesters marched to the Confederate statue of Admiral Rafael Semmes and stopped at Mardi Gras Park.

They gathered in a circle as leaders read out the list of the six things they want from the City of Mobile.

This was their list of demands:

– To rename the George Wallace tunnel

– Permanently remove confederate monuments

– Replace monuments with notable black Mobilians

– Take funds from police and reinvest them into black communities

– Have community review boards – and better training for officers

– And finally update American History courses to be less white-washed

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories