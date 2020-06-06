Protest for racial injustice at Ryan Park, demands six things from the City of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A rally bringing awareness to racial injustice, sparked by the death of George Floyd and many others, was at Ryan Park in Downtown Mobile.

The event was originally scheduled for Sunday but was rescheduled for Saturday due to weather.

Protesters marched to the Confederate statue of Admiral Rafael Semmes and stopped at Mardi Gras Park.

They gathered in a circle as leaders read out the list of the six things they want from the City of Mobile.

This was their list of demands:

– To rename the George Wallace tunnel

– Permanently remove confederate monuments

– Replace monuments with notable black Mobilians

– Take funds from police and reinvest them into black communities

– Have community review boards – and better training for officers

– And finally update American History courses to be less white-washed

LATEST STORIES: