MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Florida-based organization that teaches people how to protect themselves in the event of an active shooter is bringing its program to Mobile, Friday.

The organization, Protect His House, wants to make sure that people understand the importance of having an action plan in addition to knowing how to defend themselves in unpredictable situations.

The organization made up of instructors with law enforcement, SWAT, and military backgrounds started out in 2020 as a realistic and hands-on training to help churches create a plan and prepare themselves in case of an unexpected attack.

The Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.

According to their website, mass shootings started to rise in 2020 and have continued to rise ever since.

Due to the increase in mass shooting incidents across the nation, Protect His House decided to expand their outreach to include anybody who wanted to “prepare, respond, engage, save lives, and survive an active shooter event,” regardless of where they were.

Chris Jordan, the instructor for Friday’s class in Mobile, says that the training is based on data they receive from the FBI and the trends they observe allows them to design the training.

“Being aware about issues that effect us here in our society is one thing but what are you prepared to do about it and training is what we try to encourage people to do,” said Jordan. “Training to be able to respond to help yourself, to help your loved ones, to help your community.”

Jordan says the organization’s sole focus is on self-defense rather than being the aggressor.

So far, Protect His House has conducted classes in 13 states throughout the U.S. their goal is to deliver their 3-hour PRESS trainings in 25 to 30 states by the end of this year.

The CEO of Protect His House, Philip Law, says anyone 13 or older is welcome and they encourage families to take part in the training so everyone is on one accord in case of an emergency.

“The husbands, the wives, the kids, whoever it is that you’re caring for, that you have at the house… the society we live in does not discriminate on where and when these events occur,” said Law. “So we want them to have a solid understanding of how to be their own first responder.”

Friday’s class will be held at the Hilton Inn on Highway 90 in Mobile from 6 to 9 p.m.

The training will go over both armed and unarmed tactics and the cost per person is $29.99. Special rates are available for groups of 3 or more.

Click here for more information.