MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after police were called to an area about prostitution but ended up finding a stolen car, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to Halifax Drive on Monday at 4:30 p.m. for a prostitution report. When they arrived, the officers found that the call was “unfounded.”

The release said officers ran the tag on a car while they were on the scene and the car came up as stolen out of Texas. Officers found the alleged driver, 42-year-old Phillip Horn, and placed him in custody.

Inside the vehicle, officers found Horn’s debit card and “drug paraphernalia.” Horn was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.