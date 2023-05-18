MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Prosecutors in the Nia Bradley case have filed a motion to revoke her bond after her attorney filed a motion to allow her to leave the state for a work exam.

On Wednesday, May 17, defense attorney Jason Darley filed a motion to allow Bradley to go to Mississippi to take a test to remain certified for her job. In the motion, the attorney claims Bradley is employed in south Mississippi, which prosecutors said is a violation of her bond.

The prosecutor’s response said Bradley did not get permission from the court to leave the state for a job. According to the Alabama Rule of Criminal Procedures, it is mandatory that a defendant who is out on bond not leave the state without getting permission from the court.

Bradley was previously in court on May 4 for a status hearing, at which time the prosecutor said she “intentionally withheld her employment status,” and “thumbed her nose at the express directives of [the] court.”

The defense filed a second motion in response to prosecutors that said the electronic monitoring company’s representative that was monitoring Bradley had approved her work.

Bradley was originally arrested on Feb. 23, 2022, after the company she was the manager of, Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board, was under investigation for questionable credit card charges. The purchases begin in January 2018 and go through October 2021 and total a whopping $3,998,215.36.

Bradley was the name on the PWWSB cards that made purchases at Gucci, Louis Vuitton and other high-end businesses. She was charged with first-degree theft and aggravated theft by deception.