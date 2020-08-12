Prosecutors: Mobile doctor was driving 130+ mph when he caused crash that killed student

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Infirmary neurosurgeon Jonathan Nakhla was going more than 130 miles per hour when he crashed, causing the death of medical student Samantha Thomas, prosecutors revealed at his bond hearing on Wednesday.

Bond was set at $200,000. The judge ordered Nakhla to surrender his passport since he has family ties in Egypt and Germany. If he posts bond, he must get permission to leave the state.

Nakhla is charged with manslaughter in connection with the August 1 crash on the West I-65 Service Road in Mobile. Police said Nakhla had a blood alcohol content above the legal limit of .08 percent.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Nakhla’s attorney argued the data recorder which recorded Nakhla going 138 miles per hour is not reliable.

Thomas and Nakhla lived at the same apartment complex. Nakhla’s wife was at the hearing and could be seen sobbing in court.

If convicted, the manslaughter charge is a Class B felony that calls for a minimum of two years behind bars. The maximum sentence is 20 years.

