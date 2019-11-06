Prosecutors: Man shot Prichard woman in the head because she was trying to break up with him

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend in the head had his first court appearance Wednesday morning.

Investigators said 30-year-old Terrance Martin shot his girlfriend Latoya Jones of Prichard on September 10th, 2019 and was caught in New Orleans nine-days later.

Investigators told a Mobile County judge, that once Martin was arrested in New Orleans, he told investigators that he shot Jones because she was trying to break up with him. A heartbreaking reveal for Jones’ family to hear of a devastating act they feel will take time to heal.

“It won’t bring my sister back, but I believe in God and I know he’s going to heal us from that,” said Tina Paige Jnmarie, Latoya Jones Sister

A harsh reality for Jnmarie and her family as they sit in a courtroom hearing for the first time the moments leading up to her sister’s death.

“It’s devastating. I’m angry. I want to know why he did that to my sister,” said Jnmarie.

In a preliminary hearing, prosecutors revealed that they have the 911 recording from the day Jones was shot. Stating that Jones called 911 before she was shot. Telling the dispatcher that Martin said he was going to kill her. The detective later said they heard gunshots on the 911 recorded call. Followed by screams from her 15-year-old son who witnessed the entire tragedy.

“Not only her son but my mother had to stay there,” said Jnmarie.

On September 10th, 33-year-old Latoya Jones was shot in the head in her home on West Main Street in Prichard, according to police. About one week later on September 16th, Jones died from her injuries. The man accused of shooting her, Martin was later caught and arrested in New Orleans on September 19th.

“He ruined our whole family. You never really know how much a person means to you until you lose them,” said Jnmarie.

Once Martin was arrested in New Orleans, investigators said he told them that he shot Jones because she was trying to break up with him. Jnmarie said the thought of her sister losing her life over this, is not okay.

“Just because a woman doesn’t want you anymore, it’s not okay to kill a woman,” said Jnmarie.

News 5’s Amber Grigley reached out to the DA’s office to get a copy of the 911 recording. Because the case is still active, they can not release that recording at this time. Martin remains in jail facing murder charges. After Wednesday’s hearing, a judge sent the case to a grand jury.

