Prosecutors intend to seek death penalty against suspected cop killer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Prosecutors filed court documents on Tuesday saying they intend to seek the death penalty against Marco Perez.
Perez is charged with capital murder in the death of Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder in January 2019.
On Tuesday, prosecutors also filed a motion to consolidate the capital murder case against Perez with several other charges including theft, receiving stolen property, and unlawful breaking and entering.
Investigators have said the gun used to kill Officer Tuder was stolen from an unlocked car.
