MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office revealed in court Thursday they believe there were five shooters involved in the R.V. Taylor Plaza incident that killed 11-year-old, Lequinten Morrissette.

Three suspects are already in custody: Cameron Walker, 19, Tyrik Dubose, 21, and Anthony Jerome Shinn, 20.

Both Walker and Dubose denied their involvement to Mobile detectives. According to the DA’s office, the shooting happened after a burglary was reported at Morissette’s residence.

The DA’s office says a friend of the boy’s mother was trying to find who burglarized the home when he ran into a group of people, including Walker.

Prosecutors say the friend saw the group of people had guns and went back to the home on Duval Street. Prosecutors say the group followed them back to the house and started shooting.

More than 40 rounds of shots were fired. Two of the shots hit the child. Mobile police say the boy was hit once in his neck and in his right shoulder.

Detectives are still investigating to determine who fired the shots.

The shooting happened on May 30 at R.V. Taylor Plaza. The 11-year-old was inside his home when he was shot. Investigators say there could be more arrests.