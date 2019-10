MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Prosecutors have filed a motion to drop charges against murder suspect Seth Bowick.

Bowick was charged with murder in the death of Samuel Wilson III. Wilson was shot June 6 while trying to stop a group of burglars from breaking into his wife’s car on Spring Grove West. Wilson died the next day.

Bowick was arrested June 26 and charged with murder.

It’s unclear why prosecutors have decided to drop the charges. As of Friday evening, Bowick was still behind bars in Metro Jail.