Prosecutor: Ladd-Peebles shooting suspects retrieved guns, returned to stadium after metal detectors had been taken down

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A prosecutor with the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office said the suspects involved in the Ladd-Peebles Stadium shooting went to a car to retrieve guns during the game on Friday evening and returned to the stadium after the metal detectors had been taken down.

Those details were revealed during a bond hearing for Jai Scott, 19, on Tuesday morning.

Scott is being charged with five counts of attempted murder in relation to the incident.

The state was seeking a $300,000 bond total, which would have been $60,000 for each attempted murder charge.

However, Mobile County District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis granted Scott a $250,000 bond, making it $50,000 for each attempted murder charge he is facing.

Dennis Knizley, who is Scott’s defense attorney, says it’s a high bond but told reporters outside the courtroom he will likely be able to make that bond and get out of jail.

Scott is ordered to house arrest, no contact with witnesses, codefendants, or victims, and no social media if he gets out of jail.

A 17-year-old has also been arrested in connection to the incident and police are still searching for a third suspect, Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon.

Prosectors say they believe Belfon fired the shots but that Jai Scott and the 17-year-old were involved in the shooting.

Jennifer Wright, the Assistant District Attorney for Mobile County, told reporters the three had been involved in an altercation with some of the victims two weeks prior to the shooting.

In total, five people were injured. Wright says three of the victims have been released from the hospital while the other two have critical injuries but are expected to survive.

Scott’s parents were at his bond hearing on Tuesday morning.

Since the shooting, a lot of questions have been raised about safety at Ladd-Peebles Stadium since this is the second shooting there in a two-year period.

Wright says the three suspects in this most recent shooting were caught on video leaving the game, going to a vehicle, and then returning to the stadium ramp once the metal detectors had been removed near the conclusion of the game.

The shots were fired once the three had returned to the stadium.

Mobile County District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis expressed his disappointment in the incident, adding what transpired shows a complete lack of self-regard for people’s safety.

An arraignment has been set for Scott on October 21.

Dennis Knizley says they’ll likely waive that hearing and ask that a preliminary hearing be set.