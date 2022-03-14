MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 53-year-old Yolanda Coale is expected in court Monday for a preliminary hearing. She’s charged with aggravated child abuse in the death of 4-year-old King Lyons.

First responders were called to a home at Jacob Drive for a medical emergency in early February. Lyons was found unresponsive and pronounced dead on scene, according to Mobile Police.

Lyons’ 9-year-old sister was later charged with assault after she allegedly beat Lyons with a broomstick, according to court documents. Lyons also had injuries that indicated long-term abuse, according to court documents.

What’s not clear is what exactly Coale is accused of doing or not doing that may have contributed to the death of the young boy. The state may explain more about what they say happened through court testimony Monday.