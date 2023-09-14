MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local Alabama State Representative has pre-filed a bill to help protect Alabamians from being dropped from insurance policies during Hurricane Season.

Thursday, Chip Brown, who represents south Mobile County, filed House Bill 8. This bill would require Alabama insurance companies to give a formal 90-day notice before canceling, reducing or non-renewing existing property coverage.

“The way it is now they can cancel your insurance and leave you no time to find a new insurance company,” Brown said.

This bill will also require Alabama insurance companies to wait at least 90 days after a property has finished home repairs as a result of natural disasters like hurricanes before the company is allowed to cancel, reduce or non-renew coverage.

“It won’t necessarily eliminate companies from being able to drop you. But it will give you time to find other insurance providers that can cover you,” Brown said.

As Hurricane season is halfway through, Brown says he has watched the insurance premiums rise after Hurricane Lee hit Florida. Which inspired him to propose a bill that would help the people recover in Alabama in case of an emergency.

“I feel like it’s a matter of time before they start canceling policies in Alabama like they have done in the past,” Brown said.

Residents in South Alabama like Todd Vereen say that when hurricanes come to town it’s a disaster for him and his neighbors.

“Always a mess. It usually knocks our wharves down and you got to rebuild those and some damage on a house if a tree falls,” Vereen said.

Which makes him believe that if this bill is passed it will be very helpful.

“I think it will be great,” Vereen said.

The regular session does not begin until February 2024, and if this bill is passed it will not go into effect until August 2024.