MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A developer wants to add hundreds of single-family, manufactured homes behind a subdivision that’s been in Mobile for decades and some who live there are fighting it.

The developer is looking at a wooded area between Moffett Road and University Boulevard but people who live in the nearby LeBaron Woods neighborhood aren’t happy about the plan.

About two dozen homeowners gathered at a home in LeBaron Woods to express their concerns about the proposed development in the works.

“We are original owners in this neighborhood, and we are very concerned about this house development that the terrain cannot support,” said Regina Thompson.

Thompson’s parents purchased their family home in the late 1970s. She and others are worried about drainage issues they feel the development could make worse.

“I don’t know if they realize it but there’s a big gully where all the storm drains flow through,” said one homeowner at the meeting.

Developer Andrew Hayman first introduced his plan to homeowners in March. He wants to clear more than 200 acres to make room for nearly 400 manufactured homes.

Those in LeBaron Woods speaking out against the plan say traffic is another reason they’re fighting the development.

“I’m going to be impacted directly by any of the traffic that comes through our neighborhood and goes into this development,” said Jeff Szuhay. “I’m very concerned about that because in the last month we have seen some very severe accidents.”

“Contractors do not always have the people they are building for needs at best, and we are concerned for us, just like we’re concerned for them,” said Thompson.

Some of their other concerns include: environmental issues such as erosion, the welfare of animals who live in the woods and the new developments causing their homes to depreciate.

“I just bought my home 6 months ago and I was told none of that area would be touched,” said a homeowner at the meeting. “So was I and that was 10 years ago,” said another.

Hayman did not want to speak with News 5 on camera but told us he’s still waiting on a traffic study to be completed. However, he says he does not plan to open the dead ends in LeBaron Woods. Instead, he plans to make new entrances on University Boulevard.

Hayman also said he plans to leave at least 20 feet of woods between the development and the homes in LeBaron Woods.

Hayman is still waiting to close on the purchase of the land before this moves forward.

Homeowners in LeBaron Woods hope to meet with him again soon to discuss their concerns.