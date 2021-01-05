Prominent Mobile Pastor dies of COVID complications a week after delivering final sermon of 2020

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family, friends, and others are remembering the life of a prominent Mobile pastor who died of COVID complications this past Sunday. Brother Fred Wolfe delivered the final sermon of 2020 on December 27th and passed away a week later.

At Luke 4:18 Fellowship Brother Fred Wolfe’s work meant the world to many especially newly elected Congressman Jerry Carl. Carl grew up without a father and he says Wolfe helped guide him.

“That’s the way brother Fred was, he loved everyone unconditional,” said an emotional Jerry Carl via video chat from his Congressional office. “[Brother Wolfe] was the exact same person in the pulpit as he was in real life, every day, every day, and I know I can’t say that about me,” said Carl. Carl called Wolfe his moral compass.

“The community has lost a great leader, a great friend a great father,” said Carl. Brother Fred Wolfe’s legacy extends not just to the people at his church but to thousands of Christians around the region.

“He’s made an impact not just spiritually in peoples lives but in the whole culture of Mobile,” said Dr. Joe Savage who grew up with Brother Wolfe as his pastor. Wolfe absence is felt in his congregation as well.

“We are mourning at the loss, our hearts are broken at the passing of a dear friend of a dear pastor and brother in Christ, but in the midst of it there’s a celebration in knowing all he preached about for 63 years he is experiencing for all eternity,” said David Bullock with Luke 4:18 Fellowship.

