MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s all hands on deck for home improvement this week at Battleship Memorial Park. Volunteers are pitching in as part of a segment for a nationally syndicated home improvement show. Today’s Homeowner is produced locally in Mobile and they’re celebrating 25 years on the air with what they’re calling “Project with a Purpose.”

Tuesday was the first of three days of work with volunteers. People were repainting the anchor at the front entrance and power washing the outside of the gift shop. Some were sprucing up monuments. Others were painting the bow of the battleship. About 40 volunteers take part each day. Host Danny Lipford says a project like this needs to give something back to the community.

“Making this look better and making it, you know, more pleasing to people. That visit here is just something that’ll have a residual effect. And that, to me, is one of the best community service type projects,” said Lipford. Gretchen Bayley is a military veteran and volunteer this week.

“Just brings a lot of, you know, notoriety. And, you know, people can see, you know, our state and our beautiful ship here,” said Bayley. The clean-up and repairs are also being shot by the crew of Today’s Homeowner. The episode will air in July. If you want to be a part of it, they’re still looking for volunteers. You can show up today and or Thursday between 8:30 and 9 and work as little or as much as you want. Lipford is inviting anyone to Battleship Park Thursday afternoon at 3:30 to be part of the final shot.