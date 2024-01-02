MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some big changes are in store for Mobile’s biggest waterfront park. Members of the City Council may vote on directing a big chunk of money to the project later this morning.

Barricades have been up for months at the water’s edge. In September of 2022, an underwater survey found defects and holes under the bulkhead that was built nearly 30 years ago.

Later today members of the Mobile City Council will likely vote on whether to spend nearly $7 million to replace the bulkheads along the park’s shoreline.

The funding comes from GOMESA, the collective pool gulf states draw from out of oil and gas revenue from the Gulf of Mexico.

The item has been held over and may have a final vote at the council meeting later this morning. Barricades have been up at the park for several months–keeping people at least 20 feet away from the water’s edge.

The contract summary says this phase of the park project will replace the existing deteriorating bulkhead, wharf, and cell structures that form the shoreline of the park.

Mobile’s mayor hopes big things are in store for the waterfront area here, with the announcement of the Riverwalk Plaza development just last month. A city spokesperson said this is part of a plan to make this park ready for big events in downtown Mobile.

If approved the contractor would start work now and perhaps finish this phase in early 2025–with other improvements to the park slated for a different phase.