Project Shield helps Mobile Police track down burglary suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — When the owner of the Mediterranean Café reported a burglary, Mobile Police Officers used one of the many Project Shield cameras within the city to track down the suspect. The business is located at the southeast corner of Bit & Spur Road and Old Shell Road.

Surveillance video shows police that the suspect parked right in front of a Project Shield camera, exit his vehicle, and walk to the Mediterranean Café. He was then seen leaving the Café with items that matched the stolen property. Through further investigation, officers were able to identify the suspect.

Monday, July 20th, officers arrested 52-year-old Darrell Henderson. Henderson was charged with burglary third degree. The burglary occurred during the early morning hours of July 10th, while the business was closed.

Darrell Henderson

The Mobile Police Department encourages more Mobile business owners to become a Project Shield partner. It’s a proactive approach to help police catch criminals. To learn more about the free partnership, visit Project Shield online.

LATEST STORIES: