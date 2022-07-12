MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Andy Citrin Injury Attorneys’ “Project Backpack” is back for a third consecutive year set to donate roughly 3,500 backpacks to elementary school students in the Mobile County School System ahead of the 2022-23 school year.

“We are so excited to bring Project Backpack back to Mobile. We have the honor of donating 3,500 backpacks to 3,500 young smiling faces right here in our area,” said personal injury attorney Andy Citrin. “These students are our future, and my law firm is committed to making sure they have the resources and tools they need to succeed.”

“Project Backpack” is an annual donation project that provides over 5,000 backpacks to K-5 students in Mobile County, Baldwin County and Mississippi Gulf Coast. The firm is partnering with Foley Elementary School, Jackson Elementary School in Pascagoula, MS, College Park Elementary in Gautier, MS and all Mobile County Public Elementary Schools.

We are blessed with the opportunity to add more schools and thousands of backpacks to our Project Backpack initiative, and I plan to keep growing Project Backpack until my law firm has reached every young child across the Alabama and Mississippi Gulf Coast. Andy Citrin, Andy Citrin Injury Attorneys

The ‘drive-thru’ event is on Saturday, July 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Bel Air Tower off of I-65 in Mobile. This weekend is also Alabama’s tax-free weekend. The office has changed locations to 851 E I-65 Service Rd. South Mobile, AL 36606.

Here is a list of supplies that are included in each of the backpacks:

Pencils

Crayons

Notebooks

Binders

Glue Sticks

3-ring pencil pouches

‘other essential supplies ensuring that students have the tools they need to start the new school year’

The parents and/or guardian of the children will receive a refrigerator magnet with “either a Mobile or Baldwin County School District calendar for easy access to upcoming school events and holidays,” according to a release.

According to release, “roughly one in four Alabama children live in poverty, compared to one in three kids in Mississippi,” and the law firm said they believe no children should have to suffer because of “circumstances beyond their control.”

The firm has donated over 8,000 backpacks to students along the Alabama and Mississippi Gulf Coast dating back three years, according to a release.

We started Project Backpack to give students a winning edge for their upcoming school year. When students have what they need to thrive, our communities win, too. Andy Citrin, Andy Citrin Injury Attorneys

According to a release, the Foley Elementary and Mississippi Gulf Coast donations will take place in early August when students “return to the classroom,” with roughly 900 backpacks expected to be donated to Foley Elementary students.

For more information on the event or to “nominate your child’s school’ for the 2023-23 school year, you can contact Andy Citrin Injury Attorneys or visit andywins.com.