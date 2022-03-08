MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The mayor’s proposal does shift the racial makeup of district seven, making it the fourth majority African American district–but advocates say the margins are too thin.

Last month Stand Up Mobile sent a statement saying district 7’s new black voting-age population is barely 50% and said it should be 52% or greater. They say while the administration has made headway on making a fair map and made progress on creating a 4th majority-black district, in their words “ this proposal still does not meet the moral and legal obligations of the City.”

It’s not clear what the group will add to their argument today. They’re not the only ones watching. Last year the Southern Poverty Law Center sent a letter to the city cautioning the city not to dilute the black vote by annexing areas into the city that would have that effect.